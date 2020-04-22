Afghanistan peace process in stalemate

“On Afghanistan, we have discussing the situation where the country is in a political and military stalemate. The peace process is not advancing fast enough, although there have been some positive signs such as the first exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the Afghan Government” said in his opening remarks the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell at the press–conference in Brussels.

FOLLOW LIVE: @JosepBorrellF talks to the Press after #FAC with EU Foreign Ministers https://t.co/4QpMV3o1Vt — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) April 22, 2020

“For our part, together with international and local partners, including Afghan civil society, the EU is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, so that the country can face the current crisis”.