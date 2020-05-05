Italy: 150 migrants landed at night

There were four migrant landings overnight at Lampedusa bringing a total to more than 150 migrants onto the island between Sicily and Libya, ANSA news agency reports. Migrant hotspot of the island has been already so full that the coronavirus checks were carried out on the harbour side.

In spite coronavirus pandemic the flows of migrant have not decreased, but started to grow following season opportunities in the calm sea. Monday May 4 arrivals were preceeded by the others in Italy and Spain, alltogether 300 migrant left Libyan coast last weekend to reach European coasts.

Ce week-end, 121 migrants ont débarqué à Lampedusa, et quelque 110 autres en Espagne. Près de 130 personnes sont, quant à elles, bloquées en pleine mer, en attente d'un port sûr.https://t.co/0cCh6aPh3T — InfoMigrants Français (@InfoMigrants_fr) May 4, 2020

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Lega party has claimed the operataions are conducted by Soros-backed NGO lawyers, who are helping migrants from North Africa to reach Europe, and claim asylum there.

Italy’s Salvini: Soros-backed NGO lawyers are helping migrants from North Africa reach Europe https://t.co/04fTkWIKXr pic.twitter.com/XBJCsZYEGy — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर (@jihadwatchRS) April 28, 2020

Concerns are also growing among aid agencies and service providers about the potential impact of COVID-19 pandemic on displaced people in Africa. Africa hosts more than 25.2 million refugees and internally displaced people. Most African refugee appeals are chronically underfunded and most displaced people are hosted in poor countries with already under-resourced health systems.

Hundreds of migrants, quarantained in #Arlit in Northern #Niger, protest against poor living conditions in an IOM-run camp since 20 April. Many have been expelled from #Algeria since mid March or pushed-back from #Libya in April #Covid_19 #CoronaVirus https://t.co/db7BmRhxcQ — Sofian Philip Naceur (@SofianNaceur) April 27, 2020

Africa houses four of the world’s six largest refugee camps (in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia). These camps are vulnerable accommodations for transmission of the coronavirus. They are overcrowded and lack of basic sanitary facilities as water, hygiene facilities, and products.