President Maduro expels EU Ambassador

President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the European Union’s Ambassador H.E. Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa (pictured) to leave Venezuela within 72 hours.

Ante las acciones intervencionistas, racistas y supremacistas de la Unión Europea que agreden con sanciones a venezolanos, decidí darle 72 horas a su embajadora para que abandone el país. A Venezuela deben respetarla en su integridad como nación. ¡Basta de Colonialismo! pic.twitter.com/JdFd4ZoIdE — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 30, 2020

In his announcement on Juin 29 broadcast on state television, speaking of the EU, Mr Maduro said: “If they can’t respect Venezuela, then they should leave it.”

He added: “A plane can be loaned for her [Pedrosa] to leave.” Venezuela’s air space is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The diplomat expulsion came hours after the EU placed sanctions on 11 Venezuelan officials for acting against the National Assembly headed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: @EUCouncil adds eleven officials to sanctions list because of their role in undermining democracy and the rule of law in the country 👇https://t.co/V2gEfHBUwa — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) June 29, 2020

Juan Guaidó declared himself interim President of Venezuela last year but has failed to remove Mr Maduro.

The opposition leader has the backing of the EU and the US.

El presidente de #Venezuela, #NicolásMaduro, anunció su decisión de expulsar del país a la embajadora de la #UE, Isabel Brilhante #Pedrosa, en las próximas 72 horashttps://t.co/BWUlQonfMe — Ana Nicolic (@Ana92791446) June 30, 2020