Europarl has no comment on Russian referendum

Statement by Members of the European Parliament David McAllister and Tomas Tobé on the constitutional referendum in Russia.

The European Parliament does not observe the constitutional referendum in Russia. https://t.co/tnuu2uKVnI — Jaume Duch (@jduch) July 1, 2020

“A constitutional referendum took place in Russia from 25 June to 1 July.

The Central Election Commission said 78% of votes counted across Russia had supported changing the constitution. https://t.co/9UPaVMQc0C — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) July 2, 2020

The European Parliament has not been invited to observe this electoral process, and consequently will neither comment on the process nor on the results that will be announced afterwards. No individual Member of the European Parliament has been mandated to observe or comment on this electoral process on its behalf.

President for life? Russians grant Putin right to extend rule until 2036 https://t.co/6GrcNOk43Q — The Japan Times (@japantimes) July 2, 2020

Therefore, any Member of the European Parliament who decided to observe this electoral process in the Russian Federation, or in the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula, where the European Union does not and will not recognise the holding of this consultation, has done so on her/his own initiative and should under no circumstances through any statement or action, associate her/his participation with the European Parliament.”

Mr McAllister (EPP, DE) and Mr Tobé (EPP, SE) are Co-Chairs of the European Parliament’s Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group.

