Borrell: U.S. sanctions contrary to international law

“I am deeply concerned at the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the United States against European companies and interests. We have witnessed this developing trend in the cases of Iran, Cuba, the International Criminal Court and most recently the Nordstream 2 and Turkstream projects” reads the statement of the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

The growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the US against European companies and interests is a worrying trend. The EU opposes the use of sanctions by third countries on European companies carrying out legitimate business https://t.co/yZrMfSFsK4 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 17, 2020

“As a matter of principle the European Union opposes the use of sanctions by third countries on European companies carrying out legitimate business. Moreover, it considers the extraterritorial application of sanctions to be contrary to international law. European policies should be determined here in Europe not by third countries.

Challenging Germany, US opens way for sanctions on Russia pipeline Escalating pressure on Germany, US President Donald Trump's administration opened the way Wednesday for tough sanctions as the ally moves forward with the Nord Stream 2 gas … https://t.co/URVhkT8rLb #EU #Europe pic.twitter.com/Bzz8RvRUYP — EUwatch (@EUwatchers) July 16, 2020

“Where common foreign and security policy goals are shared, there is great value in the coordination of targeted sanctions with partners. We have seen many positive examples of this and will continue to coordinate where we can. Where policy differences exist, the European Union is always open to dialogue. But this cannot take place against the threat of sanctions.

It's just pure economic terrorism. Trump has already openly said its because they need Europe as a market for their expensive gas. Surprised EU hasn't responded with sanctions or fines. https://t.co/Y89ydS1vvb — Michael Dowling (@MichaelMDowling) July 15, 2020