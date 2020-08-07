Michel solidarity visit to Beirut

EU Council President Charles Michel has announced his solidarity visit to Beirut.

«Traveling to Beirut tomorrow to convey Europe’s solidarity with the people in Lebanon

Shocked and saddened, we stand with all those affected and will provide help » he wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

«Will meet with President Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Berri and President of Council of Ministers Diab» he added.

Following the devastating explosions in Beirut on August 4, with many victims and injured, the European Union expresses its full solidarity with and support for the families of the victims, the Lebanese people and authorities.

The EU began providing assistance and support and we stand ready to mobilise further help. As an immediate first response and upon request of the Lebanese authorities, the EU has activated all its emergency mechanisms and is working with its Member States to provide this support as rapidly as possible.

The EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), which coordinates EU and EU Member States’ emergency support, including civil protection, is in close contact with their counterparts in Lebanon to understand the needs on the ground and provide urgent assistance. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is coordinating the deployment of needed equipment and over 100 firefighters, specialised in search and rescue. They will work with the Lebanese authorities to save lives on the ground and provide emergency medical support, including through the Lebanese Red Cross.

In addition, the ERCC has triggered the Copernicus Satellite Mapping service to support local authorities, for the production of satellite maps in rapid mapping mode.

In a phone call with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell stressed the EU’s support to help Lebanon and he said: “This tragic moment for Lebanon should be the occasion to unite all political forces around a national effort to respond to the many challenges the country is facing. The European Union will remain firmly at the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese people in this effort.”

Borrell also underlined the importance that the European Union attaches to the unity and stability of Lebanon, which are all the more important today, both internally and for the region.

