Borrell meets Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Brussels, 21.09.2020 Ahead of the Foreign ministers Council the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell met with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarus opposition politician in exile: “We met with Sviatlana #Tsikhanouskaya ahead of #FAC. The EU has no hidden agenda. Belarusian people should be able to freely choose their president, without persecution and repression. Only an inclusive national dialogue can lead to a peaceful and sustainable solution #Belarus” the head of the EU diplomacy wrote on his Twitter micro blog.

We met with Sviatlana #Tsikhanouskaya ahead of #FAC.

The EU has no hidden agenda. Belarusian people should be able to freely choose their president, without persecution and repression. Only an inclusive national dialogue can lead to a peaceful and sustainable solution #Belarus — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 21, 2020

The situation in Belrus after the sham elections is one of three major issues for discussion with EU Foreign Ministers. The other key topics for the EU diplomacy are “positive momentum” in Libya and relations with the African Union.

We have 3 very important points for our discussion with EU Foreign Ministers #FAC today: the situation in Belarus, the positive momentum in Libya and relations with the African Union #AUEU My remarks at the arrival 👇https://t.co/dQmmiAxU0Y — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 21, 2020