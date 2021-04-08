Vienna: Borrell chairs JCPOA

Brussels 08.04.2021 The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, will resume its work in a physical format on 9 April at 10.00 CET in Vienna.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: Joint Commission resumes tomorrow, 9 April#JCPOAhttps://t.co/93B3EtZgmZ — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) April 8, 2021

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Experts' teams will continue their work in Vienna nuclear talks as US negotiator @Rob_Malley returns home until next round of talks. #JCPOA #iran https://t.co/XrNgsKajfE — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 8, 2021

Participants will take stock of the discussions held at various levels this week, including the relevant expert groups, in the view of a possible return of the United States and to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides.

Biden has pledged to return the US to the #JCPOA if Iran resumes full compliance, but it is unclear whether Iran will agree to new or follow on negotiations. Read @brianoftoole's report outlines the diverse set of issues faced by both sides 👇 https://t.co/ASNjYfjanj — IranSource (@ACIranSource) April 8, 2021