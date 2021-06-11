Cornwall G7: tempering ambitions

Brussels 11.06.2021 The G7 summit is being held in these often tranquil, and picturesque coastal communities less than 20 miles/32km from Land’s End in Cornwall. Although 5,500 extra police officers have been sent on errand there are not many around the harbour, and delivery vans are passing through without problems.

Preparations have been ongoing since the shock announcement in January 2021, and now the reality has arrived.

Just landed in Cornwall, UK 🇬🇧 At this @G7 we can show the world that democracies find solutions to the greatest challenges of our time. The #EU is at the forefront of international cooperation. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/m2KqZ4Rq4U — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 10, 2021

Following the unsuccessful UK-EU talks to resolve differences in implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol, French president Emmanuel Macron has repeated his insistence that the Protocol is not negotiable, according Bloomberg reports.

Comme toujours, une même union, une même détermination à agir, un même enthousiasme ! Le G7 peut commencer. pic.twitter.com/RPqZ2XMGMb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 11, 2021

Macron is set to discuss the issue and the access of French fishermen to UK waters during a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, June 12, on the sideline of the G7 Cornwall.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to put their differences behind them for the limelight in Cornwall. Johnson assessed the meeting with the American president as a “breath of fresh air”, reports the Telegraph newspaper.

Despite the previous reports Joe Biden was preparing to play down the differences with his British counterpart over the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the leaders traded compliments, and gallantries to underline the everlasting strength of the Atlantic ties.

NEW: The Queen is being deployed to the #G7Cornwall summit in a major charm offensive. The government is dispatching the Royal Family’s soft power as the top tier attends.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate also attending on Friday. pic.twitter.com/pWJLqsNaEa — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 10, 2021

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has criticised the “incomprehensible” travel rules that mean the UK is “shut for business”, the Telegraph newspaper reports.

While praising the UK’s advancing vaccine programme, May said that if ministers blocked travel every time there was a new COVID-19 variant, “we will never be able to travel abroad ever again”.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a milestone decision next week on whether to go ahead with lifting the final Covid-19 restrictions on 21 June.