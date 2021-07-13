EU-Israel constructive exchange

Brussels 12.07.2021 “We had a discussion over lunch with the new Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid. You know that the European Union and Israel share deep political, historical and cultural ties” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said at the press-conference in Brussels, concluding the EU Council of Foreign ministers.

#Israel Foreign minister Yair Lapid concludes his first visit to #Brussels in his new capacity of head of diplomacy invited by #EU Josep Borrell pic.twitter.com/JrPU0pGNJp — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 12, 2021

“We had a friendly, open and constructive exchange on our bilateral relations, but also on the situation in the region – especially related to the [Middle East] Peace Process and the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal] negotiations”.

🇪🇺 HR/VP @JosepBorrellF doorstep ahead of today's #FAC. 📌 EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will be meeting with the new Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid. 📄 Read full remarks: https://t.co/GihJEx1dCP pic.twitter.com/uAJyHqF5tj — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) July 12, 2021

“The fact that [Foreign] Minister Lapid decided to follow up on my invitation to attend todays’ meeting, and with this to allow for an exchange with the new administration, shows that we have a chance for a fresh start and for strengthening our bilateral relations. But, these bilateral relations are also conditioned to many issues in which we have differences. And the proof is that the Association Agreement meetings have been cancelled since 2012, [as far as] I remember. It is quite a long time, almost 10 years”.

Pour la 1ère fois en plus de 10 ans, un ministre israélien des Affaires étrangères a été invité à prendre la parole devant les ministres des Affaires étrangères de l’Union européenne. Yair Lapid a aussi rencontré son homologue français et le Secrétaire général de l’Otan 🇮🇱🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/QzzW2BANuc — Julien Bahloul (@julienbahloul) July 12, 2021

“We discussed also the Middle East Peace Process. Here I want to stress very clearly that Israel’s security is non-negotiable. We stand firmly for Israel’s security and condemn terrorism, but at the same time, we expect Israel to offer a political perspective to end the conflict. To find a solution with the Palestinians can only contribute to Israel’s security and we have a Foreign Minister from Israel that has publicly been advocating in favour of the ‘two-state solution’ – which is the solution that we, European Union, are strongly supporting”.

Israël : la visite de Yaïr Lapid aux ministres UE est "la chance d’un nouveau départ" selon Josep Borrell https://t.co/VGuAI4SLTe — RTBF info (@RTBFinfo) July 12, 2021

“A credible engagement, a stronger relationship with Israel needs to revive a path towards peace and justice for Israelis and Palestinians both alike. We remain ready and willing to support both in the efforts to rebuild a meaningful political process. We know that this is not going to be for tomorrow, we know the special composition of the Israeli government, but we have been very interested in listening the explanations of the Foreign Minister and his good will in order to improve the everyday life of the Palestinians and to advance in cooperation and working together towards resuming the holding of Association Council meetings if the conditions are met”.

“For this, we need, on one hand, to reach a consensus among Member States and, on the other hand, Israel has also to do its part”.