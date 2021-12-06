Venice Floating Nativity

Brussels 06.12.2021 Venice has been attracting people for hundreds of years, and with a natural setting as its lagoon, where even a floating nativity scene has become an open-air artwork.

A Burano, la creche sur l’eau de Francesco Orazio, marchand de légumes et artiste de Ca' Savio, est de retour ✨ pic.twitter.com/G7ds4CaJBt — Guillain Méjane (@GuillainM) December 6, 2021

The floating nativity scene brings the magic of Christmas in the lagoon of Venice with baby Jesus emerging from the waters, surrounded by a floating Joseph and Mary under the sunset near the island of Burano.

A #Burano è tornato il suggestivo presepe sull’acqua realizzato da Francesco Orazio, fruttivendolo e artista di Ca’ Savio!

Grazie ai giochi di luce e e ai riflessi dell’acqua, regala un'atmosfera magica.

Un presepe unico al mondo! Video Reuters pic.twitter.com/b3Mh0hR9WT — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) December 6, 2021

Due to the changes of sunlight throughout the day and with the water enhancing the colours of the silhouettes, the scene offers an atmosphere of serenity throughout the day.

#Venice Video of the Presepe at "Burano, only here is it in set a lagoon. pic.twitter.com/yXufebBD8j — San Marco Press (@sanmarcopress) December 5, 2021

The artwork, created by Francesco Orazio, a greengrocer with an artistic talents, was completed on Saturday, December 4, in an open stretch of water, out of the way of vessels.

The painted plywood Nativity figures were fixed by wooden stakes and then anchored on the bottom of the lagoon. And, for a couple of hours a day, the feet of the statues are exactly level with the water.