Borrell travels to Washington D.C.

Brussels 06.02.2022 The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell will travel to Washington, DC, on 7-8 February, according to the announcement of the European External Action Service.

HR/VP @JosepBorrellF is travelling to 🇺🇸 Washington D.C. and he will be joining the Jean Monnet Conversations with @franceintheus @TheAtlantic @EUintheUS 📍 Meet us here live on twitter and join the discussion: Tuesday, 8/02 at 18H00 CET. pic.twitter.com/TgemkMMO3s — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) February 5, 2022

On 7 February Borrell will hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken to discuss pressing issues on the international agenda to reconfirm the strength of the transatlantic partnership at a crucial moment for global diplomacy.

The EU top diplomat will then co chair alongside EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson the EU-US Energy Council from the EU side and with Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, on the US side.

The EU-US Energy Council will be crucial to take forward cooperation on energy security and on the joint commitment to accelerate a just and clean energy transition to climate neutrality for citizens of the EU, the United States, and around the globe. The event comes at a pivotal moment for addressing energy supply to address the availability of natural gas and volatile prices.

On 8 February, Borrell will speak at the inaugural event of the Jean Monnet Conversations series, co-organised by the EU Delegation, the French Embassy and The Atlantic.

Further the chief of the EU diplomacy is also due to meet with Members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.