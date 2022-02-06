Russia closes DW office in Moscow

Brussels 06.02.2022 Anna van Densky Moscow took retaliatory measures towards German broadcaster Deutsche Welle following Berlin’s decision to ban RT DE in Germany to demonstrate that further steps in this direction will come at a cost, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, February 5 in an interview.

Moscow took retaliatory measures towards German broadcaster Deutsche Welle following Berlin’s decision to ban RT DE in Germany to demonstrate that further steps in this direction will come at a cost, Maria Zakharova said:https://t.co/BvjxEkMFwm pic.twitter.com/p0AIBz7GAO — TASS (@tassagency_en) February 6, 2022

“We respond, we’ve been taught, we are doing this to demonstrate that further steps in this direction will come at a cost,” the diplomat stressed.

On February 2, the Commission on Licensing and Supervision banned the broadcasting of the RT DE TV channel in Germany since there was no required license under the media law.

DW's Moscow bureau is closed. Russia's ban on Deutsche Welle is seen as retaliation, after German regulators blocked Russian broadcaster RT Deutsch. Politicians and journalists called the move unjustified and an attack on press freedom.pic.twitter.com/GSnnfOuLKa — DW News (@dwnews) February 6, 2022

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Moscow was closing the Deutsche Welle’s news bureau in Russia as the first stage of retaliatory measures following the German regulator’s move to ban RT DE in Germany.

Working as DW‘s Bureau Chief in Russia 2007-2012 was a great experience, one of the best I’ve ever had. I learned to ❤️ the country and its people. Heartbroken to hear the news today. Standing with @juri_rescheto and his team 💪. pic.twitter.com/IOKkpC6hKE — Alexandra von Nahmen (@AlexandravonNah) February 3, 2022

The other measures will include the withdrawal of credentials from all staff members at Deutsche Welle’s Russian bureau and the launch of a process aimed at identifying Germany’s government and public agencies involved in banning RT DE from broadcasting and putting other kinds of pressure on the Russian media outlet, who will eventually be barred from entering Russia.

DW's Moscow bureau chief Juri Rescheto says the decision to shut down the Russia office was "a great surprise." The Russian Foreign Ministry told him to close the bureau by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/oIKZHKB3QD — DW News (@dwnews) February 3, 2022

“The decision by the Russian authorities to ban the German public service broadcaster Deutsche Welle from broadcasting in Russia, revoke the accreditation of its employees, suggest to consider designating it as a ”foreign agent” and close its office in Moscow, is unacceptable and lacks any justification” the spokesperson for the EU diplomacy said.

Russia: decision to ban @DeutscheWelle is unacceptable & lacks any justification. It illustrates yet again the continuous violations of media freedom and disregard for independence of the media by the 🇷🇺 authorities. 🇪🇺stands in solidarity with DW https://t.co/viXQSL9TdD — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) February 4, 2022