Biden sends troops to Poland

Brussels 06.02.2022 A plane carrying USA troops landed in Poland on Sunday, February 6, a Reuters news agency reports, as Washington reinforces its NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s border.(Image: illustration)

U.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies https://t.co/DHgR2UExfA pic.twitter.com/ukcrj4V5xp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, February 2, ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure East European NATO allies.

The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Sunday’s arrival of the C17 aircraft followed a plane carrying the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Major General Christopher Donahue, which landed on Saturday, February 5, at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, and a few planes with U.S. military equipment and an “advance group”.

First US troops intended to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe arrive in Poland https://t.co/ORcgKKCX4A pic.twitter.com/xKUIQYsDpq — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) February 5, 2022

It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived, but a C17 aircraft is “designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment”, according to the U.S. Air Force website.

“Our national contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all of our allies here in Europe and obviously during this period of uncertainty we know that we are stronger together,” Donahue said on Sunday.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said minutes after the plane landed that this was the first group of American soldiers “from an elite unit”.

According to the announcements, 1,700 additional 🇺🇸troops will be transferred to 🇵🇱. It is a strong signal of solidarity in response to the situation in 🇺🇦. Last week I talked to @SecDef L.Austin about that issue. We are against any aggression towards Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Jud8KzLZIT — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 2, 2022

“…More planes will be landing in the coming hours. The soldiers will operate in the southeastern part of our country,” he added.

Equipment belonging to the 🇺🇸 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team arrived at Port of Gdynia, Poland 🇵🇱 as part of a pre-planned, normal rotation of forces in support of @NATO's #eFP Battlegroup, Feb. 3, 2022. #WeAreNATO 👉https://t.co/hQfLORIoWB pic.twitter.com/3mtaq0EQvU — Baltic Security (@balt_security) February 5, 2022