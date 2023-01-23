EU: €500M tranche to Ukraine

Brusssels 23.01.2023 The Foreign Affairs Council exchanged views on the Russian military agression against Ukraine.

Before the Council discussion, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, shortly addressed EU ministers via video conference, and briefed them about the latest developments on the ground and Ukraine’s current priorities. Ministers reassured him that the EU collective endeavour will continue for as long as it takes.

The Council touched on the EU-Ukraine Summit, which is due to take place on 3 February, and will be the first summit since the start of Russia’s war of aggression, and with Ukraine as a candidate country. Ministers then discussed further EU military support for Ukraine.

“Today we reached a political agreement for the 7th tranche of military support with an additional € 500 million, and an additional assistance measure worth € 45 million for the Ukrainian forces being trained by our military training mission EUMAM Ukraine. This brings the total military support under the European Peace Facility to € 3.6 billion” said the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Our agreements today contribute to Ukraine's fight for peace:

– 7th tranche of military support, bringing support under #EPF to € 3.6 billion.

– support for Ukraine’s initiative for a just peace

The EU Ministers expressed support for Ukraine’s initiative for a just peace, stressing the importance to ensure the broadest possible global support for the initiative, and insist on its key elements: Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and Ukraine’s inherent right of self-defence against Russia’s aggression.

Lastly diplomats discussed options for an accountability mechanism. The EU supports the work going on in the United Nations on this matter, including in the context of the UN General Assembly, and stresses the importance of preserving the critical role of the International Criminal Court in international criminal justice.

Ministers expressed large support for establishing an International Prosecutor Office in The Hague as a first step.