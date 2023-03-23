EUCO: EU committed to UN multilateralism

Brussels 23.03.2023 “Today, the European Council was joined by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. The European Council and the Secretary-General stressed the importance of EU-UN cooperation to tackle the pressing global challenges of our time. They underlined their shared commitment to multilateralism with the United Nations at its core and explored possibilities for closer collaboration for a peaceful, just, and sustainable world” reads the press-release published after the working session of the European Council with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“The members of the European Council reaffirmed their full commitment to the United Nations Charter and its principles, at a time when these are violated by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, condemned by the United Nations General Assembly. They remain resolved to address the global impact of the Russian aggression, and reiterated the demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraws all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

“They discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative, the EU’s Solidarity Lanes and the Ukrainian ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative are instrumental in bolstering global food security.

“EU leaders and the Secretary-General highlighted the substantial political, financial, and material support of the European Union and its Member States to the United Nations system. Leaders expressed their support to the Secretary-General’s proposals on “Our Common Agenda”, and look forward to the Summit of the Future in 2024. Leaders underlined the need to modernise the United Nations and introduce global governance reforms.

“In the face of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, leaders and the Secretary-General stressed the urgency of strengthening the global response by accelerating decarbonisation and promoting nature-based solutions. They called on all parties, in particular major economies, to revisit and strengthen their nationally determined contributions in time for COP28. They welcomed the recent agreement on the High Seas Treaty.

“The European Council reaffirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. Leaders and the Secretary-General welcomed the outcome of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Doha as well as the UN Water Conference taking place in New York this week.

“Leaders and the Secretary-General focused specially on development financing and called for the reform of multilateral development banks to strengthen their role in addressing global challenges, while keeping a focus on poverty eradication. They also highlighted the urgency of addressing the growing funding gap in humanitarian assistance and supported outreach to new and non-traditional humanitarian donors, including international finance institutions.

“The European Union and the UN will continue to deepen their relations”.