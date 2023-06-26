EU top diplomats convene in Luxembourg

Luxembourg 26.06.2023 The European Union Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Luxembourg to discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

At arrival Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said that the EU will support Ukraine “more than ever”. “Today, the Foreign Affairs Council is approving a new top-up of our military support to Ukraine: €3.5 billion [for the European Peace Facility]. I think that it is more important than ever to continue supporting Ukraine, because what has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system. We are certainly following closely what is happening, but now is the moment to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever, and that is what we will do,” said Borrell.

EU ministers will then have an exchange of views on the relations between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean ahead of the EU-CELAC summit planned for 17-18 July 2023.

Next, the Council will hold a debate on digital diplomacy and is expected to approve conclusions on the matter.

Lastly, under current affairs the Council may be informed about Tunisia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.