#MacronLeaks vs. establishment shield

Posted on May 6, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

France’s electoral commission has given orders to mass-media to avoid publishing contents entire or partial of Emmanuel Macron‘s leaked campaign emails to protect election process from influencing.

Commission warned news outlets in France that journalists could face criminal charges for publishing or republishing the material, or quoting parts of it, under laws that came into effect at midnight forbidding any commentary liable to affect the presidential race.

There were fears the hack could change Sunday’s final vote, where Mr Macron  leading En Marche! movement was expected to comfortably beat Front National candidate Marine Le Pen.
The Paris’ prosecutor’s office said no one was named in the complaint, which has triggered an inquiry into the suspected spread of false stories aimed at influencing the election.
