Commission proceeds with relocation plans

The European Commission will take a decision next month on any legal cases against countries failing to open doors to asylum-seekers (migrants) as agreed in the EU27, taking a step toward potential punishment for Poland and Hungary. (Illustration: terroristic act in Stockholm).

.@SkaKeller: Italy & Greece currently take care of most refugees entering the EU. They need our support through #relocation 💚 pic.twitter.com/K9CHldnl3d — Europagruppe GRÃœNE (@Gruene_Europa) May 16, 2017

The European Commission once again underlined that member countries could not avoid solidarity with Greece and Italy by taking a fair share of the asylum-seekers from Africa and Middle East.

The EU27 Â insistence on distributing the migrants across the Europe is perceived as controversial, and fewer than 20 thousand people have been relocated so far under the two-year plan meant to cover 160,000.

While some EU states have been slow and taking asylum-seekers in reluctantly, Poland and Hungary have refused to obey Brussels orders, insisting on observing Dublin regulation, clearly stating that the refugees should stay in a frist safe country.

The debate illegal mass-migration is increasingly vexed amid a series of terroristic attacks committed by migants, and occurence of no-go zones in European cities.

#Eplenary #Relocation "We need to close external borders. We have to move to a system of legal arrivals and a maximum limit" @StevensHelga pic.twitter.com/UfZ18nWo4I — N-VA EU (@NVA_EU) May 16, 2017