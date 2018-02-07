CASTALDO: Turkey’ Afrin offensive is disgrace to EU

Fabio CASTALDO, the vice-president of the European Parliament expresses his concerns with the Turkey’s offensive in Afrin, and calls the EU diplomacy to react with determination to stop bombings, and convince Turkey to return to the legality and responsibility of its actions. CASTALDO finds the status of the candidate country, granted to Turkey, as particularly disgraceful for the EU, ignoring reality of visible moving away of Ankara from democratic standards.

