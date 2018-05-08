News Ticker

Armenia: Pashinyan elected as Prime Minister

Armenian Parliament elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s new Prime minister, who received support of 59 members, six more votes more than required.

Pashinyan was the sole candidate for the Prime minister chair, but he could not get the majority in the first sitting, while the ruling coalition still opposed his candidacy. Only after the continuous street protests, they accepted the reality, and admitted their failure. His predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, resigned after mass protests by the opposition to his decision to become PM after two presidential mandates. The protest actions caused the collapse of the ruling coalition.

 

