Armenia: Pashinyan elected as Prime Minister

Armenian Parliament elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s new Prime minister, who received support of 59 members, six more votes more than required.

Breaking: #NikolPashinyan was just elected Prime Minister of #Armenia. (Photo: National Assembly of Armenia) pic.twitter.com/RTvbi89v5v — The Armenian Weekly (@ArmenianWeekly) May 8, 2018

Pashinyan was the sole candidate for the Prime minister chair, but he could not get the majority in the first sitting, while the ruling coalition still opposed his candidacy. Only after the continuous street protests, they accepted the reality, and admitted their failure. His predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, resigned after mass protests by the opposition to his decision to become PM after two presidential mandates. The protest actions caused the collapse of the ruling coalition.

"Armenian Parliament has elected Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia in accordance with the Constitution. EU looks forward to working with him and his government" @FedericaMog @JHahnEU https://t.co/7xpmvGWHYe — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 8, 2018