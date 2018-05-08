News Ticker

Johnson defines Customs partnership as”crazy”

Posted on May 8, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

Britain’s proposal for a customs partnership with the European Union after Brexit is “crazy“, foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said, deepening divisions in the government of Prime Minister Theresa May. He criticised Prime Minister Theresa May’s compromise policy as a “crazy system” that would leave the UK “locked in the tractor beam of Brussels”, in an interview with Daily Mail newspaper ahead of his visit to Washington.

“If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the UK wants to bring in cheaply there’s nothing you can do” – Johnson continued.

“That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

The words got positive assessment of Nigel Farage, considering them “sensible”.

Johnson said the trade deal with the USA in not attainable if the UK remained “in the lunar pull of Brussels”. He clarified  that Americans wanted to see “

