Trump to step out from #JCPOA nuclear deal

President Donald Trump is planning to return to regime of sanctions on Iran and add new ones, the New York Times newspaper reported citing unnamed sources. Trump is expected to announce his decision on the deal on Tuesday, May 8.

Trump explained to French President Emmanuel Macron his intention to pull out from the deal during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

New York Times: Trump tells Macron US will pull out of Iran nuclear deal #JCPOA #IranDeal pic.twitter.com/oGmXWMwZA8 — Press TV (@PressTV) May 8, 2018

A source who was informed about the conversation told the newspaper that Trump plans to reinstate all sanctions the United States had dropped as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. New economic sanctions will also be imposed, according to the source.

Oil hit highest price since 2014!

Big fear that I’ll end #Iran nuclear deal & destabilize the Mideast & oil markets!

This will hurt EVERY #American & business, but if it gets good reviews on #FoxNews then it’s WORTH it!

Whose ready for $3+/gallon gas this #summer?!#TrumpGasTax — Donald J. Trump (@Trumptweets2020) May 7, 2018

The information was leaked to the newspaper two hours before the expected Trump’s announcement.