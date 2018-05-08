Trump to step out from #JCPOA nuclear deal
President Donald Trump is planning to return to regime of sanctions on Iran and add new ones, the New York Times newspaper reported citing unnamed sources. Trump is expected to announce his decision on the deal on Tuesday, May 8.
Trump explained to French President Emmanuel Macron his intention to pull out from the deal during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.
A source who was informed about the conversation told the newspaper that Trump plans to reinstate all sanctions the United States had dropped as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. New economic sanctions will also be imposed, according to the source.
The information was leaked to the newspaper two hours before the expected Trump’s announcement.
Leave a Reply