EU-U.S. cooperation on HR continues “whenever possible”

Reacting upon the decision of the United States decision to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the European External Action Service issued a statement, regretting the move, and underlining that it “risks undermining the role of the US as a champion and supporter of democracy on the world stage”.

However the EU via a spokesperson ensured that it will “nevertheless” continue to defend human rights and fundamental freedoms, whether in multilateral fora or around the world, also by cooperating with the US “whenever possible”.

“We will remain fully engaged and committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, of which we this year proudly celebrate the 70th anniversary, and whose values and principles are inseparable from those of the European Union itself” – the statement concludes.