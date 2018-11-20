N.Ireland lawmakers “displeasure” with Brexit draft deal
The Northern Irish lawmakers, the allies of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government sent her a stark warning over her draft Brexit deal, refusing support in several parliamentary votes on a finance bill.
Since striking a draft Article 50 deal with the EU27 a week ago, some lawmakers in her Conservative Party have tried to challenge her leadership and her Northern Irish allies added the deal threatens the unity of the country.
May vowed to defend the fruits of her work repeatedly cautioning her critics of the damages to the Britons if they undermine her, the United Kingdom will be confronted with a potentially disorderly departure from the EU on March 29 or that Brexit could be postponed or even canceled for that date.
“We had to do something to show our displeasure,” the DUP’s Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, said.
The votes, he said, were “designed to send a political message to the government: Look we’ve got an agreement with you but you’ve got to keep your side of the bargain otherwise we don’t feel obliged to keep ours.”