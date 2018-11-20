N.Ireland lawmakers “displeasure” with Brexit draft deal

The Northern Irish lawmakers, the allies of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government sent her a stark warning over her draft Brexit deal, refusing support in several parliamentary votes on a finance bill.

.@NigelDoddsDUP The choice is now clear. We stand up for the integrity of the United Kingdom or vote for a vassal state.

🎥WATCH in full – https://t.co/Q2SILhwczX pic.twitter.com/WVNJUHnBa2 — DUP (@duponline) November 15, 2018

Since striking a draft Article 50 deal with the EU27 a week ago, some lawmakers in her Conservative Party have tried to challenge her leadership and her Northern Irish allies added the deal threatens the unity of the country.

Analysis of Withdrawal Agreement reinforces opposition to it pic.twitter.com/eARoPGTyrx — Nigel Dodds (@NigelDoddsDUP) November 18, 2018

May vowed to defend the fruits of her work repeatedly cautioning her critics of the damages to the Britons if they undermine her, the United Kingdom will be confronted with a potentially disorderly departure from the EU on March 29 or that Brexit could be postponed or even canceled for that date.

We have in view a deal that will work for the UK. And let no one be in any doubt – I am determined to deliver it. #CBI2018 pic.twitter.com/juEcQouaJp — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 19, 2018

“We had to do something to show our displeasure,” the DUP’s Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, said.

The votes, he said, were “designed to send a political message to the government: Look we’ve got an agreement with you but you’ve got to keep your side of the bargain otherwise we don’t feel obliged to keep ours.”

'@theresa_may has torn up the promises she made to Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole.' DUP's Sammy Wilson says the confidence and supply pact with the Conservatives is not over – but they've sent a "warning shot" to the PM. More on #Brexit here: https://t.co/85PHg1hy2M pic.twitter.com/BthHo3Rnga — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) November 20, 2018