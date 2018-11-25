After Brussels May heads to conquer Westminster

In spite of the unanimous EU endorsement of Article 50 deal, the risks of ‘hard Brexit‘ remain high, and the departure of the UK under the WTO is probable, especially taking into account the atmosphere of disbelief in the Agreement as the best possible outcome, and a fair compromise.

While talking to international press in Brussels Prime Minister Theresa May launched a passionate pleas to her fellow statesmen to support the deal, delivering upon wishes of British people, and move on constructing a new future after Brexit, instead of wasting time on arguments. She insisted that the Agreement reached is a best possible deal, returning control over migration, laws, and finance to British people. Prime Minister also excluded a possibility for the second referendum on the issue.

In case the deal gets through the UK Parliament, May will return to Brussels as winner to participate in the end of the year EU Summit . However if the deal fails to get appreciation of the UK legislators, the entire process enters uncharted waters.

“Those who think that, by rejecting the deal, they would get a better deal, will be disappointed,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters after the 27 other EU leaders formally endorsed an Agreement setting terms for the UK withdrawal in March and an outline of a future EU-UK trade pact.

