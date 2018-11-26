Brexit deal: EU expects UK statesmen to act responsibly

Prime Minister Theresa May will have a hard time getting the House of Commons‘ approval of the Article 50 deal , criticized by both the most pro-Brexit and pro-European MPs.

A negative vote would provoke a ‘hard Brexit‘ or departure from the EU on the WTO rules on March 29, the break-away feared by the many players.

“Those who think that by rejecting the deal, they will get a better deal will be disappointed,” said the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after the special summit on Article 50 Agreement in Brussels.

#EUCO #Juncker explains no other Brexit deal possible That Is The Deal https://t.co/CyMnLHlUfr via @YouTube — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) November 25, 2018

The European top negotiator, Michel Barnier, called on all statesmen to assume their responsibilities, an invitation to the British Parliament – Westminster – where the rejection of the deal is highly likely.

.@MichelBarnier #EUCO (Art 50): "We worked w/ the UK, never against them. Now is the time for everybody to take their responsibility. This deal is a necessary step to build trust between the EU & the #UK. We will remain allies, partners & friends." #Brexit https://t.co/fxqvVlX1Ip pic.twitter.com/RG7PRk2Tih — Daniel Ferrie (@DanielFerrie) November 25, 2018

“We worked and negotiated with the UK, never against the UK,” he said. “Now it’s time for everyone to take responsibility. Everybody.”

“The United Kingdom has freely subscribed to the European Union, and it has its obligations when now it is leaving the bloc, especially when financial matters are concerned” said MEP Philippe Lamberts (Belgium, Greens) to Europe Diplomatic Magazine, calling the UK statesmen to act responsibly. MEP also reckoned, that the EU is co-guarantor along with the UK of the Good Friday Agreement. However if Westminster is not able to decide Lamberts suggest the people s vote is the only democratic option.