Eurparl vice-president considers extension of Brexit talks

Vice-president of the European Parliament Fabio Castaldo (Italy, 5SM) reminded that ‘no-deal‘ Brexit will affect the UK more than the EU, although the bloc is preparing itself for this scenario as well.

Castaldo warned that ‘no-deal’ will lead to uncertainty and even “chaos” for trade and political relationship on both sides of the Channel.

“I still hope that there will be prolongation of the negotiations, which is foreseen in the Article 50, and I hope ‘no’ vote in the UK Parliament will not be used by any member-state to punish the UK” – vice-president continued. “In our interest is to find a deal that would fit both the EU and the UK citizens“.

However Castaldo also pointed at a possibility of a “few month prolongation” of negotiations in case of the governmental crisis in the UK, offering time for a “new” government to approach the issue in a “proper way“.