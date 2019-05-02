Russian circus bears permanent torture

After three days of the whine and howl coming from the bus in a the parking lot in Chelyabinsk, Russia, the pedestrians called the police to discover jammed in cages fox, raccoons, ferrets and pigeons. And in a cramped cage, the bear was beating his head against the bars. Prisoners shouted and whined, writes KP newspaper.

“The most monstrous were the conditions of a bear. A large brown young bear in a crooked position sat in a cage with a meter and a half. Paws stuck out: they had no place to stay. Inside the crate is covered with a layer of manure. The curve of the aluminum drinking bowl, made from an old dipper, was empty. The other animals also had dried out bowls with no traces of water“ KP continues.

“The owner of the bus, Pavel Radaykin, explained to the police that his troupe, Soyuz-Concert LLC, was registered in Penza and they were traveling from Orenburg on tour. In Chelyabinsk we stopped in transit. But Chelyabinsk is not on this route at all. Most likely, they were looking for a place to perform here, ”said veterinarian and animal rights activist Caren Dallakyan (Карен Даллакян).

“But if there was at least one corpse in the ill-starred bus, a criminal case would have been initiated immediately. In the meantime, even the federal law “On Responsible Treatment of Animals” is powerless. We need bylaws, which impose a ban on the improper maintenance of animals”, – explained Dallakyan.

The bus with caged dehydrated animals left the city with all the tortured prisoners intact, while local animal rights activists admitted absence of detailed legislation to save zoo animals from apparent torture. Russian frame legislation concerning animal welfare protection was endorsed by Duma in December 2018, however in reality it offers too little or no tools to change ongoing horrendous abuses of wild animals in zoos and circuses across Russia.

Apparently the director of the travelling zoo Pavel Radaykin, a member of the General Directors Rating, ranks # 3 in the Art and Culture industry in the Penza Region as of April 30, 2019.

“Thanks to the professionalism of Pavel Nikolaevich (Radaykin), the high-quality and responsible performance of official duties, dedication and leadership qualities, SOYUZ-CONCERT LLC has achieved significant success and has taken a worthy position in the art and culture market“, according to the site of Art and Culture Industry.

The endemic corruption in Russia makes possible the advertisement of Radaykin’s and alike circuses with at most perverse animal torture as “cultural” establishments, receiving subsidies of the Ministry of Culture, thus tax-payers support.