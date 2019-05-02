Liguria stops hotel funding for migrants

The Italian region Liguria decision, backed by the centre right and opposed by the centre left, the 5-Star Movement and left-wing parties, excludes hotels and hostels that hosted migrants under the SPRAR system from getting funding for tourist revamps.

Subsequently Liguria stops funding hotels that hosted migrants over the past three years, according to a League decision approved by the regional council in Genoa.

The rule was approved by 16 votes to 11.

An average price for accommodation in Liguria amounts to €50 a day, imposing on local community to cover costs of €1500 a month per person per each migrant.

The main reasons to visit Liguria is natural beauty (51.4% of Italian and foreign tourists), cultural heritage (45.3%), followed by food and wine interests (21.6%). For foreigners in particular there is a strong desire to visit unfamiliar places (29.1%). Foreign tourists also tend to pay attention to the quality/price ratio (29.5%). For Italians the main motivations are easy accessibility of the destination (47.5%) and proximity (36.3%)

The average per capita expenditure for accommodation is €52 euros per day for Italians. €49 euros is the expenditure for foreigners. Both are almost the same as the regional average €50.

 

