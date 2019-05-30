Fidesz reluctant to join ENF

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party Fidesz is reluctant to join far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European Parliament. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’ and France big winner of the elections Marine Le Pen have launched the group in the European Parliament as the smallest in June 2015, however it has been gradually grown to 36 members. Due to successful elections in 2019-2024 Parliament the ENF group has grown to 58 seats.

“We respect the Italian deputy prime minister and the Italian government and the result, which made the Lega Italy’s strongest party after the European Parliament election,” Minister Gergely Gulyas said.“Nonetheless, I see not much chance for a co-operation on a party level or in a joint parliamentary group”.

1/2 As I said at press conference today, HU voters delivered a sweeping victory to PM Orbán and the governing Fidesz-KDNP alliance. With it comes a clear mandate to oppose migration and work for the preservation of Europe’s Christian culture. For the position of EC president… — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) May 29, 2019

Previously Hungary Fidesz made clear it will not support EPP candidate for the European Commission president Manfred Weber after his pejorative remarks “insulting” Hungarian people.

2/2 we can't support @TimmermansEU, who as commissioner defamed Hungary's policies and efforts to stop illegal immigration, and we can't support @ManfredWeber, who insulted every HU voter saying that he'd not want to become president w/support of HU. We must find a better leader. — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) May 29, 2019

EPP Manfred Weber said he would rather not be a president of the European Commission “if he needed the Hungarian votes for that.”

(Image: Europarl building, Brussels).