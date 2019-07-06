Alan Kurdi vessel ignores Italy refusal
The ‘Alan Kurdi‘ vessel run by NGO migrant rescue picked up 65 migrants off
Libya coast. The German NGO Sea-Eye said they would also ignore the refusal of Italy to land, and navigated to Lampedusa, where they wish to drop anchor and land passengers. It is the second boat this week, which ignores the orders of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to stay away from Italian ports.
There is also a woman reporter aboard reporting on the sea-rescue operation.
Italian Interior minister Matteo Salvini said the Sea-Eye can choose between Tunisia and Germany.
“Anyone who defends the borders and security of my country is welcome,” he said.
He added that the previous NGO boat transporting migrants – Meditrannea Alex – with 54 migrants on board, was recommended to go to Malta, however later on it became clear that the captain of the vessel disobeyed and navigated to Lampedusa, ignoring Salvini‘s ban to enter Italy’s ports.
“They are back to coasts of Libya: this encourages departures and the risk of shipwrecks and makes the smugglers happy. These are the NGOs. We will not be intimidated, we will not bow to blackmail, we will defend Italy” Salivin wrote in his Twitter micro blog.