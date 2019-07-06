Alan Kurdi vessel ignores Italy refusal

The ‘Alan Kurdi‘ vessel run by NGO migrant rescue picked up 65 migrants off

Libya coast. The German NGO Sea-Eye said they would also ignore the refusal of Italy to land, and navigated to Lampedusa, where they wish to drop anchor and land passengers. It is the second boat this week, which ignores the orders of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to stay away from Italian ports.

With 65 rescued persons on board we are now on our way to Lampedusa. We are not intimidated by a Minister of Interior but instead head towards the nearest port of safety. The law of the sea applies, even when some government representatives refuse to believe that.#AlanKurdi pic.twitter.com/blVAtWeVnJ — sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) July 5, 2019

There is also a woman reporter aboard reporting on the sea-rescue operation.

Italian Interior minister Matteo Salvini said the Sea-Eye can choose between Tunisia and Germany.

“Anyone who defends the borders and security of my country is welcome,” he said.

He added that the previous NGO boat transporting migrants – Meditrannea Alex – with 54 migrants on board, was recommended to go to Malta, however later on it became clear that the captain of the vessel disobeyed and navigated to Lampedusa, ignoring Salvini‘s ban to enter Italy’s ports.

Sono tornate davanti alla Libia: così incentivano le partenze e il rischio di naufragi e fanno felici gli scafisti.

Queste sono le Ong.

Non ci faremo intimidire, non ci piegheremo ai ricatti, difenderemo l’Italia. 🇮🇹 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 6, 2019

“They are back to coasts of Libya: this encourages departures and the risk of shipwrecks and makes the smugglers happy. These are the NGOs. We will not be intimidated, we will not bow to blackmail, we will defend Italy” Salivin wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

We are waiting in int. waters off the island of Lampedusa. The Guardia di Finanza came by in person to deliver Salvini’s decree:

The port is closed. In Germany, however, more than 70 cities are willing to welcome the rescued persons.

We urgently need a safe port. #AlanKurdi pic.twitter.com/VlSBYSCW6x — sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) July 6, 2019