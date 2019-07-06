Mediterranea captain disobeys Italy orders

The Italian NGO Mediterranea‘s Alex migrant rescue vessel carrying 54 people picked up in Libya waters on July 4 has been stopped off Lampedusa according to a landing ban issued by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, ANSA news agency sources said on July 5.

“The vessel of the NGO, which by this time would have arrived in Malta that had given the availability of a safe harbor, breaks the law, ignores the prohibitions and enters Italian waters” Salvini wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

🔴 La nave dei centri sociali, che a quest’ora sarebbe già arrivata a Malta che aveva dato la disponibilità di un porto sicuro, infrange la legge, ignora i divieti ed entra in acque italiane. — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 6, 2019

Salvini said the NGO vessel should navigate to Malta or elsewhere, in case it instists on entering Italian waters it would be regarded as an “act of violation“.

Malta offered a port to the ship but the Mediterranea at first said this was “unfeasible“, because of the state of the passengers exhausted by the trip.

Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa https://t.co/gXWQGj0P8A — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) July 5, 2019

The NGO underlined that because the physical and psychological conditions of the migrants the instructions of Interior minister were impossible to fulfill.

#HumanSmuggling [NEW VIDEO EVIDENCE] Dr. Giulia Berberi on board #Alex #MEDITERRANEA "The boat of #migrants was in good condition, the problem was that the Libyan Coast Guard was coming to rescue them, so we took them on board"! #Migrantcrisis #LibyscheKüstenwache #Frontex #EU pic.twitter.com/pZnli7ocVW — Migrant Rescue Watch (@rgowans) July 5, 2019

However, Alessandra Sciurba, spokesman of Mediterranea Saving Humans, later communicated that the vessel was ready to transport the migrants at Malta.

It was reported that a Maltese navy ship was send for the Mediterranea to receive the migrants, but the NGO said that they did not have any information about this maneuver.

++ Breaking ++ Italian rescue boat Alex of @RescueMed has entered the port of Lampedusa now, being the second NGO in a few days to defy the ban of Interior Minister Salvini. A third NGO, Sea Eye, will soon be the third. #Migrants #Italy #Mediterranea pic.twitter.com/DTD7YoNQuF — Lorenzo D'Agostino (@lorenzodago) July 6, 2019

The Italian navy later offered to transport the Alex‘s migrants to Malta.

The Maltese government said Italy would take 55 migrants in exchange for the 54 migrants Malta would take from the Mediterranea.

Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said it was right that the ship should go to Malta; the NGOs that used sailboats like the Mediterranea were “reckless”, he added.

The @RescueMed NGO had been blocked by Italian govt for nearly two days. Just came into port. Unclear if it was forced. 41 asylum seekers on board. #Lampedusa @dwnews pic.twitter.com/jK9RrkQLXO — Amien Essif ☕️📓 (@AmienChicago) July 6, 2019