Russia arms exports at rise

Long-term commissions of Russian armements by other states amount to $55 bln, whereas annual exports of local arms and military equipment stand at $14-15 bln, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said, TASS news agency reports.

Russia’s arms exports total $14-15 bln per year, says Deputy PM Borisov:https://t.co/dU21oIBN6h pic.twitter.com/o06tvqKmY4 — TASS (@tassagency_en) January 11, 2020

“We have guaranteed long-term orders worth $55 bln, while annual sales amount to roughly $14-15 bln,” Borisov said. “President has set a goal to bring the share of civil production in the structure of the defense industry to 30% by 2025 and to 50% by 2030,” he added.

The share of civil production in the structure of the Russian defense industry’s output went up from 20.9% in 2018 to 24.1% in 2019.

The share of civil production amounted to 34.1% in 2019 in aircraft construction, 14.6% in radio-electronic industry, and 19.1% in shipbuilding, the civil servant announced the Industry and Trade Ministry’s statistics.