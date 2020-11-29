IRAN: Borrell expresses condolences

Brussels 29.11.2020 The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his condolences to the family of the assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist via the statement, attributed to the European External Action Service spokesperson.

Iran: killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh & others is a criminal act, it runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights 🇪🇺 stands for. It is more important than ever for all to remain calm & exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation https://t.co/VkPAPZynQE — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) November 28, 2020

“On 27 November 2020 in Absard, Iran, an Iranian government official and, according to reports, one of his bodyguards, were killed in a series of violent attacks. This is a criminal act and runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for.

The High Representative expresses his condolences to the family members of the individuals who were killed, while wishing a prompt recovery to any other individuals who may have been injured.

In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest”, the EU statement said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassination: How the world reacted https://t.co/JFUvja9Wrt — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 28, 2020

On November 27th Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabada was assassinated while driving in Absard, a city 80km east of Tehran, by what Iran’s defence ministry called “armed terrorists”. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, named by the West as leading scientist for the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear programme until its disbanding in the early 2000s, and served as the head of the Research and Innovation Organisation of the defence ministry at the time of his death.

Iranian scientist's 'blood will remove restrictions on nuclear program': Parliament https://t.co/H4dRnFb8eZ #Iran — Al-Masdar News (@TheArabSource) November 29, 2020