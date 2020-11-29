Mediterranean “least integrated”

Brussels 29.11.2020 The year 2020 marks the 25th Anniversary of the launch of the Barcelona Process. The EU diplomacy took a stock of what has been achieved during a quarter of a century of dialogue and cooperation as well as to reflect on the future of the Euro-Mediterranean Partnership. (Image: Barcelona)

The 5th UfM Regional Forum brought together the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the UfM Member States on 27 November 2020 to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of the Barcelona Process and reiterate their engagement in Euro-Mediterranean dialogue and cooperation.

25 years ago, as Spanish minister, I participated in the launch of the Euro-Mediterranean Partnership in Barcelona. Since then, challenges have multiplied: inequality has increased and new conflicts have arisen. We need a new dynamic to solve old, and new problems. #UfM pic.twitter.com/FOfq93PJ9i — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 27, 2020

“This year is especially difficult because the coronavirus pandemic and its tremendous socioeconomic consequences have reminded us how much interrelated, and more than interrelated, how interdependent we are. We share a common geography. And our destiny in the future will depend on how we work together today” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said in his remarks for press after the Forum.

“That is why in this conference everybody agreed on the need to reinforce our determination to tackle challenges together and without delay – for the stability and prosperity of the region but first of all, for the benefit of the people living there…”

“Between the two shores of the Mediterranean, the gap on revenue per head is 16 times fold… It means that

And there are a lot of young people, there is a new generation. We have to give them hope and a reason to stay and invest in their own countries” Borrell continued.

Every country around Mediterranean is confronted with terrorism, extremism and cultures of hate seeking to divide us. These challenging times remind us of importance of cooperation and solidarity.

My op-ed with @AymanHsafadi and SG Kamel.@TheTimesofMalta https://t.co/vw2kfujF7h — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 27, 2020

“Can we say that the Mediterranean [region] is in a worse shape today than 25 years ago? I am afraid yes, from many points of views. It is fragmented economically, it remains one of the least integrated region in the world and we have been discussing a lot about it today. The countries in North Africa or the South Mediterranean they only have 5% of their trade among them[selves]. Which you have to compare with trade among European Union Member States to see how different is the integration in both shores of the Mediterranean” the diplomat concluded.