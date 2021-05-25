Belarus: EU bans flights

25.05.2021 European Council strongly condemns the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on 23 May 2021 endangering aviation safety, and the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega.

The European Council:

– demands the immediate release of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega and that their freedom of movement be guaranteed;

Hijacking. Air Piracy. Playing Roulette with the lives of innocent civilians. Enough. Pratasevich and Sapega must be released. Today EU27 leaders decided on new sanctions & other forceful measures against the #Belarus authorities. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/zzyk4FxlVH — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 24, 2021

– calls on the International Civil Aviation Organization to urgently investigate this unprecedented and unacceptable incident;

– invites the Council to adopt additional listings of persons and entities as soon as possible on the basis of the relevant sanctions framework;

– calls on the Council to adopt further targeted economic sanctions and invites the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals without delay to this end;

– calls on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus;

– calls on the Council to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines;

– stands in solidarity with Latvia following the unjustified expulsion of Latvian diplomats.

The European Council will remain seized of the matter.

EU has sent a powerful message. The suppression of democracy in Belarus has reached a new level. On Friday I will meet opposition leader @Tsihanouskaya in The Hague to discuss the disturbing developments. Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega must be released immediately. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) May 25, 2021