MEPs welcome Israel Immigration Minister

Brusssels 14.06.2022 Today the Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi addressed the European Parliament Conference on “Ukrainian humanitarian crisis: Current EU efforts and the Israeli experience” welcoming Israel’s Minister for Immigration and Absorption, Pnina Tamano Shata, who visited Brussels for a conference and series of meetings with the Members of the Parliament (MEPs).

⁦In @Europarl_EN⁩ together w/ HE ⁦@pnina_tamano_sh⁩ and MEPs @TonoEPP and ⁦@hjaruissen⁩ attended at the conference on Humanitarian Crises in Ukraine: Current EU efforts and the Israeli experience co-organized by European Jewish Association. pic.twitter.com/qhG50K34gg — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) June 14, 2022

“Let me start by warmly welcoming Minister Tamano-Shata to Brussels. I would also like to express my appreciation for MEPs Antonio Lopez-Isturiz and Bert-Jan Ruissen and also the President of the European Parliament, for not only hosting this event, but for your dedication to EU-Israel partnership. And many thanks also for Rabbi Margolin for not only organising this event, but for your commitment to foster and protect Jewish life in Europe and beyond” Olivér Várhelyi underlined.

No tolerance for anti-Semitism, incitement to hatred & violence. Textbooks that go against them undermine peace & co-existence & have no place in classroom. Fundamental principles can’t be negotiable. Hereof, COM reserves the right to take appropriate measures as necessary. — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) June 14, 2022

“It is my pleasure to address you today on this timely topic “How the EU and Israel align in their support to Ukraine. We are living in turbulent times. In addition to the socio-economic challenges of the COVID pandemic, we are now facing the consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

An honour to host 🇮🇱 Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata & @OliverVarhelyi in the @Europarl_EN in order to discuss 🇪🇺 🇺🇦efforts to support Ukraine. We have taken historic steps in the face of historic challenges. The future belongs to those who defend democracy and human rights. pic.twitter.com/oySCAl4sFT — Antonio López-Istúriz White (@TonoEPP) June 14, 2022

“The war is back on our continent, with immense suffering to the Ukrainian people and massive destruction of the country. We do not yet know how this conflict will be resolved. We do not yet know what the casualties and the damage are going to be. But we do know that the human suffering it has caused is enormous…” Commissioner said.

The geopolitical situation urges us to strengthen our 🇪🇺- 🇮🇱bilateral partnership. During my meeting w/⁦@pnina_tamano_sh⁩ , Israeli Minister of Immigration, we addressed the issues of security, migration, & border control & also spoke about the consequences of war in 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/MbvXTC6Rug — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) June 14, 2022

“The State of Israel, from its very founding, has always been a nation of immigrants and refugees.the State of Israel was established as the State of the Jewish People, many of whom arrived as refugees in the last century after war world tow ,many of them survived the Holocaust. In fact, it was these immigrants and refugees who built the state” Minister Tamano-Shata said.

“Therefore, a cornerstone of every Israeli government is our duty to help immigrants and refugees who are eligible to become citizens under the Law of Return. And I am thankful that over the past months, I have been able to continue to carry out this national mission’ the Minister continued.

“In the personal level, These days, more than ever, I feel deeply that it is a great privilege to be one of the decision-makers in the government working to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees escaping the war zone”.

Meeting with Commissioner Varheyli, the European Parliament Vice-President Nicola Beer, cross-party MEPs and Ambassadors from the EU, Israel and Ukraine, the Minister underlined the role played by Israel in helping refugees from Ukraine feel at home.

#Antisemitism is on the rise in Europe & across the 🌍. What is even more troubling is that fundamental commitments in the EU for this fight seems to be weakening. Standing up against #Antisemitism should never become a question of majorities. 📌my speech: https://t.co/0cbCr6W5qV pic.twitter.com/eydhJPO9XB — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) June 14, 2022

The co-organiser of the event the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA), representing hundreds of communities and thousands of Jews across the European continent has played a prominent role in enhancing the visit of the Israel Minister. The EJA efforts were highly appreciated by the Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).