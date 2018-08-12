Less supporters of Brexit among MPs

More than 100 Westminster constituencies that voted to leave the EU have now switched their support to Remain, writes The Guardian newspaper, quoting new analysis seen by the Observer.

In findings that could have a significant impact on the parliamentary battle of Brexit later this year, the study concludes that most seats in Britain now contain a majority of voters who want to stay in the EU, the newspaper continues.

The nation's mood has changed. A majority of constituencies now oppose Brexit. Across the house, MPs must ask this: do they wish to go down in history for impoverishing the country through Brexit; or for giving the public a final vote on the govt's deal vs staying in the EU? https://t.co/dCJLXBlWYb — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 11, 2018

The analysis, one of the most comprehensive assessments of Brexit sentiment since the referendum, suggests the shift has been driven by doubts among Labour voters who backed Leave.

As a result, the trend is starkest in the north of England and Wales – Labour heartlands in which Brexit sentiment appears to be changing. The development will heap further pressure on Jeremy Corbyn to soften the party’s opposition to reconsidering Britain’s EU departure, the Guardian concludes.